20% of all Gleeden users from India

SoulSpokesman

Mera desh badal raha hai aagey badh raha hai as ModiGee says

This Extramarital Dating App Has 10 Million Users Worldwide, 20% of Them are Indians - News18

The app calls itself the number-one dating site for discreet encounters. Its users have the power to choose an affair in their area or from miles away. Users can get in touch with members from around the globe.
Is the promise of anonymity and security enough to consider an extramarital affair? To 10 million people worldwide it is. The French extramarital dating app Gleeden has promised security, anonymity, quality, and freedom and has appealed to people. Of the 10 million users worldwide, 2 million are made up of the population of India, reported Indiatimes. This showed an 11 per cent rise in the number of users from September 2022. The app calls itself the number-one dating site for discreet encounters. Its users have the power to choose an affair in their area or from miles away. Users can get in touch with members from around the globe.

The assurance seems to have drawn users from all tiers of cities in India. About 66 per cent of the new users belong to the Tier 1 cities of India. The rest of the 44 per cent of new users are from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Gleeden has mentioned that most of these users come from wealthy families. Several of its users are engineers, business owners, consultants, managers, executives, or doctors. Talking about the age range, women on the app are mostly 26+ and men are 30+.

Indiatimes quotes Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India for Gleeden, as saying, “India is a country that whilst worshipping marriages and monogamy, keeps growing as far as subscribers on the app. 2022 alone brought us + 18 per cent new users, which went from 1.7 million in December 2021 to the current 2+ million.”

Gleeden has mentioned the dating website as being operated by women for women. They aim to empower females with “ultra-discreet encounters”. The app is said to guarantee its users’ discretion and privacy. They have boasted of all their members being genuine people and constantly fighting against spammers. Its moderators and monitoring systems are equipped to track all illegal practices, including but not limited to the exchange of favours, sexual or otherwise, for money, which is strictly prohibited by the app.

The French-based company has also mentioned that this growth in its user base from India is a reflection of how the concept of monogamy is changing in the country. Since this app is specifically designed for married people, the rise in users, many of which may also be consensual, is proof enough of India breaking away from the traditional concepts of monogamy, albeit gradually.

Since 2018: Indian law does not dictate adultery to be a crime.

Since 2015: polygamy is outlawed across India.
 
Hope these apps can help Indian women circumvent love jihad laws.
 
Our Supreme Lord Judges went liberal and removed female adultery from criminal offence. you will see the side effects in society.
 
@GodToons

removed female adultery from criminal offence.

female adultery was never a crime in india! What was a crime was a seduction of a married woman by a male. The married woman would go scot free.

