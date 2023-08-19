2 illegal Zionist settlers in occupied Palestine neutralised by Palestinian Resistance

Two [illegal] Israeli Settlers Killed near Huwwara
Two Israeli settlers were killed in what is believed to be a Palestinian attack near the town of Huwwara in the northern [illegally occupied] West Bank.
Israeli Channel 13 initially reported that the two settlers were shot from a speeding car and that they were critically wounded. Later, Israeli media reported that the Palestinian was not in a car, but on foot.
Israeli occupation authorities confirmed that the two were killed.
It was unclear what the two settlers were doing in the area, which has witnessed many clashes in recent months.
On February 26, Huwwara was attacked by hundreds of illegal armed Jewish settlers, who burned hundreds of cars and homes, killing one Palestinian and wounding many others.
Israeli forces have reportedly shut down the area, causing traffic jams in all directions. The road on which the settlers were killed is one of the main roads used by illegal settlers in that area.
A far-right Israeli minister, Bezalel Smotrich, had recently threatened to erase Huwwara off the map.
Palestinians fear that the attack will renew Israeli settler violence against the town. So far this year, 227 Palestinians have been killed. Over 30 Israelis, mostly soldiers and settlers, were also killed in the same period.
The killing of two Israeli settlers near Huwwara is considered a response to the recent Israeli attack on Jenin, and killing of a top Fatah commander.
