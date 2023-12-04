2 Air Force pilots dead as Pilatus trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana

The two pilots killed in action are an instructor and one cadet, Indian Air Force (IAF) officials said. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed in action on Monday when their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed during training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal in Telangana. The pilots include an instructor and one cadet, officials said.
"One Pilatus PC 7 MK Il trainer aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that (the) IAF confirms that both the pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries," the IAF said in a statement.