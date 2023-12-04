What's new
  • Hello, PDF is under investigation, the forum will close permanently after investigation concludes, as the owner of PDF i have decided. Please back up what you need as everything will be lost once this is over.

2 Air Force pilots dead as Pilatus trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana

A

aanshu001

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Aug 31, 2008
Messages
568
Reaction score
-1

The two pilots killed in action are an instructor and one cadet, Indian Air Force (IAF) officials said. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.​

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed in action on Monday when their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed during training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal in Telangana. The pilots include an instructor and one cadet, officials said.

"One Pilatus PC 7 MK Il trainer aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that (the) IAF confirms that both the pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries," the IAF said in a statement.
 
Sad for the loos of these lives.
Pilatus had good safety record over the last decade of their flying.

May the souls of the departed pilots, stay in peace.
 

Similar threads

RIP Pak LAW
3 Villagers Dead As MiG-21 Jet Crashes Into Rajasthan Home, Pilot Ejects
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Maarkhoor
Indian Air Force Surya Kiran Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Karnataka, Pilots Safe
Replies
0
Views
475
Maarkhoor
Maarkhoor
Maarkhoor
India jet crashed, killed 2 civilians on ground.
Replies
12
Views
769
El Sidd
El Sidd
N
Pedal to the metal: HAL to advance deliveries of IAF's 83 LCA Mk-1As by atleast a year
Replies
7
Views
740
buntalanlucu
B
Tipu7
  • Article
MiG-21: The Flying Coffin of the Indian Air Force
Replies
5
Views
783
buntalanlucu
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom