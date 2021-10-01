What's new

1971 East Pakistan Tragedy HISTORY REVISITED REALITY & MYTHS Series Part 01 - 05

it failed quickly, because there’s no other way you could run a state with one small bit of 100 million plus living in there 1000 miles away from west Pakistan. India surrounding it on all sides It’s just lunacy listening to experts who think you could over come these odds. that’s before you even acknowledge the Bangladeshis we’re more Indian cultures than us in the west. I’m really surprised it lasted till 71.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1675749006688014336

OFFICIAL FIGURES ONLY THOSE WHO REPATRIATED FROM INDIAN POW CAMPS 1972-1974 AFTER 1971 WAR.
LISTS WERE COMPILED BY INTERNATIONAL RED CROSS, INDIAN GOV. AND VERIFIED BY PAKISTANI OFFICIALS.
ALSO RECHECKED BY IRC, INDIAN OFFICIAL AND PAK OFFICIALS AGAIN WHEN POW'S WERE HANDED OVER TO PAKISTANI AUTHORITIES ON BORDERS.
 
kingQamaR said:
it failed quickly, because there’s no other way you could run a state with one small bit of 100 million plus living in there 1000 miles away from west Pakistan. India surrounding it on all sides It’s just lunacy listening to experts who think you could over come these odds. that’s before you even acknowledge the Bangladeshis we’re more Indian cultures than us in the west. I’m really surprised it lasted till 71.
Click to expand...

The French run French Guyana , the British run the falklands, Gibraltar Diego Garcia etc all thousands of miles away. India runs the Andaman and Nicobar . Many countries have territories thousands of miles away.
 
Puffin said:
The French run French Guyana , the British run the falklands, Gibraltar Diego Garcia etc all thousands of miles away. India runs the Andaman and Nicobar . Many countries have territories thousands of miles away.
Click to expand...
lol yeah and the British ran colonies in America next to Spain and the French and held on for hundreds of years. This was in the time of telegraphs and sail ships lol.
 
DR AHMAD said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1675749006688014336

OFFICIAL FIGURES ONLY THOSE WHO REPATRIATED FROM INDIAN POW CAMPS 1972-1974 AFTER 1971 WAR.
LISTS WERE COMPILED BY INTERNATIONAL RED CROSS, INDIAN GOV. AND VERIFIED BY PAKISTANI OFFICIALS.
ALSO RECHECKED BY IRC, INDIAN OFFICIAL AND PAK OFFICIALS AGAIN WHEN POW'S WERE HANDED OVER TO PAKISTANI AUTHORITIES ON BORDERS.
Click to expand...
60 something Chaffee light tanks and less than100 artillery guns with no re-supply of ammunition.
 
Baburfromsarmarkand said:
lol yeah and the British ran colonies in America next to Spain and the French and held on for hundreds of years. This was in the time of telegraphs and sail ships lol.
Click to expand...
You ran East Pakistan as your colony. You ensured money flowed from the East wing to the West wing and treated East Pakistani's as a sub-human race and paid the price.
 
Puffin said:
The French run French Guyana , the British run the falklands, Gibraltar Diego Garcia etc all thousands of miles away. India runs the Andaman and Nicobar . Many countries have territories thousands of miles away.
Click to expand...
Pakistan Army was in the process of raising 36 x infantry battalions at that time. Even the reinforcements sent to East Pakistan was all infantry without heavy weapons like artillery, tanks and engineering or amphibious warfare material or equipment.

A sole infantry Division (14th ID) and one airforce squadron was never enough. For a terrain like East Pakistan, helicopter and amphibious formations were required in majority, which wasn't the case. Navy had a few gunboats and no warship. Air assault and amphibious troops were scarce. The Indian blockade wasn't challenged. Falkland war saw an aircraft carrier deployment with naval air support, something that Pakistan doesn't have even now. Eventually progress has been made in long range missiles and nukes. I think nuke was a requirement pre-1971, not really after that if instead of raising more and more infantry, Pakistan would have gone for more mobile formations like aviation regiments by adding Uh-1s or armored brigades by adding T-59s especially to cover the vulnerable south-western desert. The tactical nuke Nasr is also poised to be used in the same region. Secondly, PAF and PN were neglected in the forming years of Pakistan. Now AM Nur Khan kept PAF afloat with high standards of training and readiness of aircrafts which showed in 1965 war, however Navy didn't get any such commander. Even then the tragedy was that PA made the primary decisions for operations giving secondary importance to PAF while PN came at the end always in terms of weapon acquisition or training or expansion. This is another reason why Pakistan marines failed badly in 1971. There should have been 3 x Divisions of Marines instead of flying in 3 x under strength infantry divisions later in 1970/71.

Lessons from Vietnam war weren't learnt for jungle and riverine warfare. Under utilization of M-113s, which were aptly suited for defensive amphibious warfare in East Pakistan and could have provided vital fire support with 12.7mm AAGs,106mm RRs and also acted a troop transport to ferry across troops without using roads when IAF was monitoring and pounding roads in daylight. East Pakistan was the domain of the Navy and Marines, not the Army and then of PAF to keep the skies clear from IAF with at least 3 x combat squadrons and ideally 5-6 x squadrons. Chafee was just a recon light tank but it was given the role of MBT only owing to its 75mm gun which was also supported by many M4 Shermans in West Pakistan. A M-113 armed with RR gun using 106mm caliber was more suited to stop and destroy Indian PT-76s rather than 75mm cannon of M-24 Chaffee. Lack of specialized amphibious troops also put burden on the 2 x Commando Coys operating in that theater of war since they had to be summoned everywhere.

One more point you missed out were the mutiny's and desertions which didnt occur in the examples you gave. That meant that some East Bengal regiments were down to 10-20% strength. The deserters knew the terrain and SOPs so turned on their fellow soldiers and officers thus completely making the regiment ineffective to fight.

East Pakistan was literally thrown away and continuing the war by Niazi meant that 30-40% more would have died with their boots on, in coming week to 10 days. If a miracle would have been promised by Western GHQ, maybe Niazi would have held on.
 
Last edited:
kingQamaR said:
it failed quickly, because there’s no other way you could run a state with one small bit of 100 million plus living in there 1000 miles away from west Pakistan. India surrounding it on all sides It’s just lunacy listening to experts who think you could over come these odds. that’s before you even acknowledge the Bangladeshis we’re more Indian cultures than us in the west. I’m really surprised it lasted till 71.
Click to expand...
If West Pakistani feudal-military leadership were less arrogant and a little far-sighted they would have asked East Bengal's leadership politely in 1950s to separate. It would have saved us the carnage of 1971, and you would have saved from the ignominy of biggest surrender post WW2 in front of Hindus thus giving them the opportunity to troll you for the next one thousand years.
 
Puffin said:
The French run French Guyana , the British run the falklands, Gibraltar Diego Garcia etc all thousands of miles away. India runs the Andaman and Nicobar . Many countries have territories thousands of miles away.
Click to expand...
and they were superpowers. pakistan isnt. idiot.

Puffin said:
You ensured money flowed from the East wing to the West wing and treated East Pakistani's as a sub-human race and paid the price.
Click to expand...
lol, no. any and all development took place after 1947 regarding setting up of factories and mills etc. the british otoh had destroyed the industry of bengal. hell, bangalis used to sell their jute directly to indian mills, earning little, wuth no industry to process it in their region. it was the pakistani govt that stopped that and bought it at a reasonable rate, and even setup industrial units in east pakistan.
 
VkdIndian said:
It is being claimed as all part of a plan. Plan to loose East Pakistan. Hence, there is no perceived emotion involved in surrender.
Click to expand...
As I said, Pakistan's feudal-military leadership were thick headed, arrogant, they could not see beyond their nose. They could not comprehend then that their surrender will haunt their nation for decades to come. They were full of marshal race bravado and hubris, believed Bengalis were born to serve them for eternity. So 'rebellion' infuriated them too much and decided to teach a lesson which those Bengalis will never forget before handing over them to India. They thought surrender would not be much of a pain. Everyone will forget everything within a few years. It Perhaps, but only for may be two or three decades. In those period, they lived as nothing happened. But with the rise of internet, social media and mounting economic, political and social crisis those memories are making a frequent flashback. Pakistani politician, academics, intellectuals, social media activists even common people are talking about 1971 like never before. It can be sensed even by those who superficially gloss over news of Pakistan.
 

Similar threads

Signalian
Myths of 1971–Time for Redemption
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
115
Views
8K
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
R
Pakistan Now: Darkest Before Dawn?
2
Replies
17
Views
717
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Zarvan
Gun Shops and Gun Laws of Pakistan. Part One: What Happened to “Khyber Pass” Industry?
Replies
0
Views
1K
Zarvan
Zarvan
dexter
History of Pakistan Series
Replies
8
Views
2K
dexter
dexter
Zarvan
Chinese AK – The Most Controversial Kalashnikov Variant. Part 1 – The Soviet Assistance
Replies
3
Views
2K
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom