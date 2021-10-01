1971 East Pakistan Tragedy HISTORY REVISITED REALITY & MYTHS Series Part 01 - 05

Puffin said: The French run French Guyana , the British run the falklands, Gibraltar Diego Garcia etc all thousands of miles away. India runs the Andaman and Nicobar . Many countries have territories thousands of miles away. Click to expand...

Pakistan Army was in the process of raising 36 x infantry battalions at that time. Even the reinforcements sent to East Pakistan was all infantry without heavy weapons like artillery, tanks and engineering or amphibious warfare material or equipment.A sole infantry Division (14th ID) and one airforce squadron was never enough. For a terrain like East Pakistan, helicopter and amphibious formations were required in majority, which wasn't the case. Navy had a few gunboats and no warship. Air assault and amphibious troops were scarce. The Indian blockade wasn't challenged. Falkland war saw an aircraft carrier deployment with naval air support, something that Pakistan doesn't have even now. Eventually progress has been made in long range missiles and nukes. I think nuke was a requirement pre-1971, not really after that if instead of raising more and more infantry, Pakistan would have gone for more mobile formations like aviation regiments by adding Uh-1s or armored brigades by adding T-59s especially to cover the vulnerable south-western desert. The tactical nuke Nasr is also poised to be used in the same region. Secondly, PAF and PN were neglected in the forming years of Pakistan. Now AM Nur Khan kept PAF afloat with high standards of training and readiness of aircrafts which showed in 1965 war, however Navy didn't get any such commander. Even then the tragedy was that PA made the primary decisions for operations giving secondary importance to PAF while PN came at the end always in terms of weapon acquisition or training or expansion. This is another reason why Pakistan marines failed badly in 1971. There should have been 3 x Divisions of Marines instead of flying in 3 x under strength infantry divisions later in 1970/71.Lessons from Vietnam war weren't learnt for jungle and riverine warfare. Under utilization of M-113s, which were aptly suited for defensive amphibious warfare in East Pakistan and could have provided vital fire support with 12.7mm AAGs,106mm RRs and also acted a troop transport to ferry across troops without using roads when IAF was monitoring and pounding roads in daylight. East Pakistan was the domain of the Navy and Marines, not the Army and then of PAF to keep the skies clear from IAF with at least 3 x combat squadrons and ideally 5-6 x squadrons. Chafee was just a recon light tank but it was given the role of MBT only owing to its 75mm gun which was also supported by many M4 Shermans in West Pakistan. A M-113 armed with RR gun using 106mm caliber was more suited to stop and destroy Indian PT-76s rather than 75mm cannon of M-24 Chaffee. Lack of specialized amphibious troops also put burden on the 2 x Commando Coys operating in that theater of war since they had to be summoned everywhere.One more point you missed out were the mutiny's and desertions which didnt occur in the examples you gave. That meant that some East Bengal regiments were down to 10-20% strength. The deserters knew the terrain and SOPs so turned on their fellow soldiers and officers thus completely making the regiment ineffective to fight.East Pakistan was literally thrown away and continuing the war by Niazi meant that 30-40% more would have died with their boots on, in coming week to 10 days. If a miracle would have been promised by Western GHQ, maybe Niazi would have held on.