190mn pound scam: Ex-minister Zubaida Jalal makes new revelations before NAB

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Zubaida Jalal has made certain new revelations before a National Accountability Bureau team investigating the 190 million pound scam.Jalal, who is affiliated with the Balochistan Awami Party, told the NAB team that several members in the cabinet of the former prime minister from the PTI had demanded an investigation into the scam.She said that including her, several cabinet members had expressed reservations, but the former PM did not pay attention and went on to approve a critical matter. She added that he even asked them to keep the minutes secret.Jalal told the NAB team that her stance, during the cabinet meeting was that the amount of 190 million pounds belonged to Pakistan and it should return to the country.She said that they kept insisting, but the former PM was adamant and did not listen to them.