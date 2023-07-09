What's new

18 years old Uyghur boy submits request to ask to serve at China-India border to defend the country

18 years old Uyghur boy Kamili joins PLA and submits request to ask to serve at China-India border after seeing another 18 years old PLA soldier Chen Xiangrong 陈祥榕 died defending China against Indian agressors.

Kamili was a senior in high school and he decided to joined the army and request to serve at the frontline where fallen hero Chen Xiangrong 陈祥榕 used to fight.

Kamili keeps a Chen Xiangrong 陈祥榕 's portrait on his bed and solutes to Chen, he said Chen's heroism and bravery always motivate and encourge him and he will learn from Chen and is always ready to fight or even die to defend the motherland.
 
Tibetan soldiers are commonly used along the China-Indian border.

The altitude in Tibet is so high that Han and Uighur soldiers are prone to lung and heart disease when left in Tibet for long periods of time.
 
Inspired by the heros of China-India border clash, girl quit college and joins PLA and becomes female PLA boxing champion


After watching China- India border conflict and one single China PLA officer fearlessly holding his ground and stretching his arms to stop hundreds of Indian intruders, Uyghur college girl Fei Luore 菲罗热·司坎旦 decided to quit college and joined the PLA. She was a college student when the border conflict broke out,

She studied in a police college and won the national champion of free style boxing in Chinese police championship and everyone thought her would pursue an athletic career and her next goal would be the national champion, but she quit it and joined the army, she is so inspired by the courage shown by the Chinese soldiers in the Chinese-Indian border conflict and determined to become a PLA soldier just like the border conflict heros to defend China.

调整大小 a3662f0e25554e249729963f3c8649c6.jpeg

413.jpg

b4d564dc9d5d4d11b172fa987b4d8ff8.jpeg

b88628816e7f4ecbb50856e7d091d1dc.jpeg
 
beijingwalker said:

18 years old Uyghur boy Kamili joins PLA and submits request to ask to serve at China-India border after seeing another 18 years old PLA soldier Chen Xiangrong 陈祥榕 died defending China against Indian agressors.

Kamili was a senior in high school and he decided to joined the army and request to serve at the frontline where fallen hero Chen Xiangrong 陈祥榕 used to fight.

Kamili keeps a Chen Xiangrong 陈祥榕 's portrait on his bed and solutes to Chen, he said Chen's heroism and bravery always motivate and encourge him and he will learn from Chen and is always ready to fight or even die to defend the motherland.
Stop the dumb propaganda
 
Twin flowers from Xinjiang in Chinese PLA army and Navy
Xinjiang Uyghur language TV news: Twin flowers in Chinese PLA army and Navy Two Xinjiang Uyghur sisters both serve in the Chinese military, the older sister served in the Chinese navy on the first Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning. The younger sister is a freshman in college, serving in the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, PLARF. China has a policy that college students can serve in the army and go back to college after they retired in 2 years, some government benefits are provided as incentives.

 

You are such a fking Aass hole, bye bye, haha

The only female deck operation officer on the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, Jamila Dildar​

917 views Jan 19, 2022 The only female deck operation officer on the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, Jamila Dildar， an ethnic Kazakh girl from Xinjiang. She said: Every time when I see J-15 fighters, which I maintain and instruct, take off and land, I get strong sense of accomplishment and pride. Jamilia hasn't gone back home for couples of years already, although she misses her family ,she said believes the country, which is the big family should always come before her small family 新疆哈萨克族女兵热米拉•达布力是辽宁舰航空部门调度班组里唯一的女舰员。

5df6336ac7c244ef833150996f87e5e6-jpeg.718923

c6cf2d34f90d4d6c95b3e99a2c96c012-jpeg.718924

66af557689f14200a86ef14aa0011cf5-jpeg.718925


Kazakh PLAN sailor 加德热拉·哈布力 on Liaoning carrier
309c237048b01f73bb5148.jpg

309c237048b01f73bb5043.jpg


Xinjing Uighur college girl 祖力胡玛·贾帕尔 joined the Chinese PLA Navy and served on China's first Aircraft Carrier Liaoning.
Soldiers come and go, army is mostly for young ones
微信图片_20200906221335.png

0 (2).jpg

0.jpg


The Giant Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning was sailed by this young Kazakh girl 加德热拉·哈布力
77d26e30ae1fd1cdee03c58653d989d1.jpg

aa71f415254d4d6689963c96a76c145a.jpg


Uighur female soldiers serving in PLNA, Protecting Chinese waters in South China Sea
U436P4T426D172344F16470DT20130205144759.jpg

12.jpg

3fa7fad1b20146a1821f735cc688fc63.jpg




Uighur female soldiers serving in PLNA, Protecting Chinese waters in South China Sea and sail around the world.
134877106560672180291n.jpg

c03fd5e7bd72163bee9a13.jpg

160547192108205691111n.jpg

30199395669066507621n.jpg
 
Xinjiang girls serve in PLNA
rdn_51451ebd12bcd.jpg

rdn_51451ebf2d531.jpg

rdn_51451ebf964cc.jpg

W020140715685081255736.jpg




First Uighur female PLNA officer serving on the Chinese carrier, a shining role model admired by many young Uighur girls
49ddd834c5a947149f87efb6adfd7f27.jpeg

85b3bbbc29e3480db0e5aaae9a484c3d.jpeg

bc146d8c24d34d22b36097e8fb67d042.jpeg
 
MH.Yang said:
Tibetan soldiers are commonly used along the China-Indian border.

The altitude in Tibet is so high that Han and Uighur soldiers are prone to lung and heart disease when left in Tibet for long periods of time.
Why would you get heart and lung disease at altitude ???
 
Uighur PLA female new recruits bid their families farewell and fly to Hong kong to join PLA Hong kong garrison to safeguard Hong kong's peace and stability

驻港部队从乌鲁木齐市应征的10名维吾尔族女青年在乌鲁木齐机场乘机赴驻港部队，女兵家长到机场送行。应征女青年地丽努尔·艾合买提兴奋地告诉记者：“能到驻港部队当兵，感到非常骄傲自豪”。图为女青年依孜提古丽-艾尼与家人合影。

10 Uighur girls say goodbye to their parents and fly to Hong kong to join PLA Hong kong garrison to fullfill their PLA glorious mission of safeguarding Hong kong's peace and stability.
It's a great honor to serve in Hong kong for mother China, they said to their parents and families who are there to see them off.
22154_201853_899025.jpg

22154_201854_787562.jpg

22154_203678_711545.jpg

22154_203679_323540.jpg

22154_203684_522764.jpg

22154_203682_413750.jpg

22154_203680_341674.jpg

16141046.jpg

16141076.jpg

16141092.jpg

16141091.jpg

16141074.jpg



Chinese city of Hong kong, where these girls are going to defend and protect
602121fab2c49.jpg
 

