18 years old Uyghur boy submits request to ask to serve at China-India border to defend the country

18 years old Uyghur boy Kamili joins PLA and submits request to ask to serve at China-India border after seeing another 18 years old PLA soldier Chen Xiangrong 陈祥榕 died defending China against Indian agressors.
Kamili was a senior in high school and he decided to joined the army and request to serve at the frontline where fallen hero Chen Xiangrong 陈祥榕 used to fight.
Kamili keeps a Chen Xiangrong 陈祥榕 's portrait on his bed and solutes to Chen, he said Chen's heroism and bravery always motivate and encourge him and he will learn from Chen and is always ready to fight or even die to defend the motherland.