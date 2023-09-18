17 billion USD Chinese companies investment planning in solar panel, aerospace and EV raw material industries in Riau Islands

Solar panel
RI secures investment commitment worth US$11.5 billion from China
29th July 2023
Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a business meeting with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce in China (Inacham) and Chinese businessmen in Chengdu, China, on Friday, July 28, 2023. (ANTARA/HO-Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau)
Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Indonesian government secured US$11.5 billion of investment commitment from a Chinese company during President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) two-day visit to Chengdu, China, on July 27-28.
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, who accompanied Jokowi on the trip, stated that the commitment came from one of the world’s largest glass producers, Xinyi, to develop a glass and solar panel manufacturing facility.
Lahadalia stated that Xinyi is committed to building a manufacturing plant in Rempang Island, Batam.
"(It) will be the second-largest factory in the world after China," he noted in an online press conference on Friday (July 28).
He noted that the Xinyi factory will later become a downstream factory of quartz sand and other raw materials in Indonesia.
“The output will be almost 95 percent for export because the market is overseas," he stated.
Lahadalia remarked that the factory in Rempang Island will also build a solar panel facility for the export market, adding that Xinyi’s investment would help create around 35 thousand jobs.
He further said Xinyi had already invested US$700 million in Indonesia last year to build a factory in Gresik, East Java.
Indonesia has a potential resource of 25 billion tons of quartz sand, with total reserves reaching 330 million tons, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources data in 2021. Quartz sand is the main raw material for making glass and solar panels.
Meanwhile, China is the largest producer of solar panels worldwide. Based on data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2021, China manufactured 75 percent of modules, 85 percent of cells, 97 percent of wafers, and 79 percent of polysilicon.
According to data, China's share in all manufacturing stages of solar panels exceeds 80 percent.
