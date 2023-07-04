17 Bangladeshi-Americans send letter to Biden for changing US-policy on Bangladesh​

They strongly supported Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's strategy in dealing with terrorism in Bangladesh and South AsiaNational flags of Bangladesh and USBSSPublished: July 4, 2023 10:59 AM | Last updated: July 4, 2023 11:04 AMA total of 17 Bangladesh-American elected officials, human rights, social and professional organizations on Tuesday sent a letter to US President Joe Biden and his administration with a humble request to change the current course of action of the US on Bangladesh to ensure a violence-free secular democratic future."We humbly request you to change the current course of action to ensure a violence-free secular democratic future for Bangladesh. The US policy must consider the widespread militant activities that were committed by the organizations under the direct patronization of BNP-Jamaat," they said in the letter.They strongly supported Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's strategy in dealing with terrorism in Bangladesh and South Asia."While we appreciate your (Joe Biden) administration's concern about the upcoming elections in Bangladesh, the US policy must take into account the widespread terrorism in Bangladesh directly committed by the BNP-Jamaat alliance and other terrorist organizations under their patronage of the alliance," they said in the letter.Modestly sharing the historical context of Bangladesh's national elections to the US administration, they mentioned that Bangladesh had four widely acclaimed and well-participated elections in 1991, 1996, 2001 and 2008.But the current political gridlock shows that holding elections in a free manner alone does not guarantee the assurance of democratic outcomes, they said.In particular, government-sponsored terrorist incidents between the two free elections in 2001 and 2008 indicated that a free (and so-called fair) election in 2004 will not really change the current political stalemate unless a sustainable solution is found that guarantees the safety of stakeholders, finding a sustainable solution by guaranteeing security and assuring the post-election political participation of minorities and political dissidents, they added.Pointing out an example to this end, they mentioned the victory of BNP-Jamaat-led Islamic Alliance (Jote) in elections under the caretaker government in October, 2001.Immediately after the victory, the alliance launched unprecedented attacks on Hindus and Awami League supporters across 11 western districts of Bangladesh, they added.Hindus and opposition activists were targeted for voting in favour of the Bangladesh Awami League, they stated.The violence led widespread looting and burning of houses, rape of Hindu women and eviction of Hindus, they said, adding that it (violence) continued under the BNP-Jamaat regime from 2001-2006, in some cases with the direct patronage of BNP-Jamaat leaders.Despite the setback in 1971, US-Bangladesh relations have improved significantly over the past 50 years, they said.We seek stronger relations between the two countries in the interest of mutual economic interests and the national security of the United States, they continued.Recently we have noticed some actions of your (US) administration and statements of some lawmakers as anti-Bangladesh rhetoric and these actions are damaging US-Bangladesh relations, they said.Expressing deep concern over these incidents, they humbly requested US President Joe Biden to take steps that reflect the historical context of Bangladesh's War of Liberation which would establish Bangladesh as a secular and democratic one free from violence.The persons and organizations who signed the statement are: elected Bangladeshi-American officials--Councilman Dr Noorun Nabi, NJ; Mayor Mahabubul Alam Taiyub, PA; State Representative Abul Khan, NH; Councilman Abu Ahmed Musa, MI and Councilman Nurul Hasan, PA.Other signatories are: Shampreeti Forum, Prof ABM Nasir, NC, USA Bangabandhu Parishad, Engineer Rana Hasan Mahmud, CA and Engineer Sikkriti Barua, NY, Bangladesh Liberation War Veterans 1971 USA Inc., Golam Mostafa Khan Miraj, California Bangabandhu Parishad, Nazrul Alam, Ghatok Dalal Nirmul Committee, USA, Fahim Reza Noor, NY, Michigan Bangabandhu Parishad, Eng. Ahad Ahmed, USA Committee for Democratic and Secular Bangladesh, Zakaria Chowdhury, Georgia Bangabandhu Parishad, Mahabubur Rahman Bhuiyan and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Songhoti Parishad, USA, Khurshid Anwar Bablu.Greater Washington DC Bangabandhu Parishad, Dastgir Jahangir, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Dr Abdul Baten, Massachusetts Bangabandhu Parishad, Safeda Bosu, Democratic Leader Morshed Alam, NY and Pennsylvania Bangabandhu Parishad, Abu Taher, Bir Pratik.Prof Ziauddin Ahmed, PA; Prof Mizan R Miah, IL; Prof Jamil Talukder, WI and Prof Shahadat Hussain, NY, from Academic Group, and Nurannabi Chowdhury of New Jersey (South) Bangabandhu Parishad also signed the letter.