What's new

15 June 2023, US State Department vs 11th Nov 1999, US State Department:

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2015
Messages
4,017
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
15 June 2023, US State Department:
“Imran Khan is a private citizen. We don’t generally have stances towards private (citizens).”

11th Nov 1999, US State Department:
"We have continued to raise our concerns with Pakistani authorities about former Prime Minister Sharif's well-being and our concern he be accorded due process,"
Screenshot_20230825-233024_X.jpg
 

Similar threads

Edevelop
US has no stance on ‘private citizen’ Imran: State Dept
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
B
US favours democracy in Pakistan, Bangladesh: US State Department
Replies
10
Views
453
bluesky
B
B
Talking about election is not interference in internal affairs: US
Replies
0
Views
182
Black_cats
B
beijingwalker
Blinken wants to visit China, US State Department says
Replies
0
Views
205
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
P
  • Article
Follow-up Intercept article on Cipher.
Replies
1
Views
142
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom