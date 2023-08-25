15 June 2023, US State Department vs 11th Nov 1999, US State Department:

Cash GK
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2015
- Messages
- 4,017
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
15 June 2023, US State Department:
“Imran Khan is a private citizen. We don’t generally have stances towards private (citizens).”
11th Nov 1999, US State Department:
"We have continued to raise our concerns with Pakistani authorities about former Prime Minister Sharif's well-being and our concern he be accorded due process,"
“Imran Khan is a private citizen. We don’t generally have stances towards private (citizens).”
11th Nov 1999, US State Department:
"We have continued to raise our concerns with Pakistani authorities about former Prime Minister Sharif's well-being and our concern he be accorded due process,"