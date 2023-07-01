What's new

13 Million households in the US (about 10%) own a boat..let's explore boating in the US

blog.gitnux.com

The Most Surprising Boat Ownership Statistics And Trends in 2023

Boat ownership is a popular pastime around the world, and there are many interesting statistics that can be found about it. In this blog post, we will explore
blog.gitnux.com blog.gitnux.com
72% of American boat owners have an annual household income less than $100,000.
This statistic is a telling indication of the financial realities of boat ownership in America. It suggests that the majority of boat owners are not part of the upper echelons of society, but rather are everyday people who are making boat ownership a part of their lives. This statistic is an important reminder that boat ownership is accessible to a wide range of people, regardless of their income level.
Picking up the new Boat!​



HOW TO: Launch and retrieve a boat by yourself​

 

