$10b deal for refinery with $3b from Saudi Aramco for Gwadar refinery

Pakistan to contribute 70% equity to mega refinery project in Gwadar
1690454232448.png

In a groundbreaking move, five Pakistani state-owned companies are set to collaborate with Saudi Arabia to execute a $10 billion refinery project in Pakistan.

According to sources, Saudi firm Aramco was initially hesitant to inject the entire equity into the multibillion-dollar refinery project, leading the Pakistani government to decide on a joint venture with key Pakistani state-owned companies. Under this plan, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pak Arab Refinery (Parco), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) will contribute 70% equity, while Aramco will inject the initial 30% equity into the project.

The MoU to finalise the collaboration is set to be signed on Thursday (today), cementing the partnership between the two nations. Despite past tensions between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the project has gained momentum, with Pakistani authorities actively working on it and even receiving a visit from the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan at the site of the proposed refinery in the Gwadar area of Balochistan.

The project had previously faced challenges due to strained relations between past governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. However, the current Pakistani government, backed by the army chief’s support, has been actively promoting investment in Pakistan, seeking to attract foreign ventures.

The proposed joint venture will establish a mega refinery in Gwadar with a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day. The government of Pakistan has already approved a refinery policy for new projects in the country, including tax exemptions to encourage investors to set up refineries. However, it has yet to approve a refinery policy for existing refineries to facilitate the establishment of upgradation plants. Existing refineries in Pakistan claim that they can meet the country’s fuel demand if granted incentives under the new refinery policy for their expansion.

Apart from economic benefits, this partnership holds strategic significance in strengthening friendly ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Both countries have previously provided financial support to Pakistan during periods of economic uncertainty, depositing dollars in the country’s central bank to help secure an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package.

Pakistani authorities have recently awarded one terminal to the UAE, and plans are underway to award two other terminals in Karachi. These initiatives are not solely focused on attracting investment but also aimed at bolstering bilateral relations with these two Muslim countries.



Collaborative efforts between teams from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been ongoing since last year to finalise a commercial agreement on the refinery project, especially before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh.

The ambitious venture was first announced in January 2019 during Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih’s visit to Pakistan. The Arab nation expressed its intentions to establish a $10 billion oil refinery at Gwadar, a strategic deep-water port in Pakistan. However, the project faced challenges related to financial viability, leading to its shelving for a period.

As Pakistan and Saudi Arabia inch closer to solidifying the deal, it opens up opportunities for enhanced economic cooperation and mutual benefits. The successful implementation of this project could mark a milestone in their bilateral relationship and foster stronger economic ties between the two nations.

During Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan in February 2019, an investment package worth $20 billion was announced, earmarking $10 billion for the construction of the mega oil refinery in Gwadar. However, subsequent differences with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government led to a return of the $3.2 billion bailout package.

Following the Arab nation’s offer to provide incentives for new refinery projects, the Petroleum Division expedited work on a new refinery policy, leading to revived interest from Saudi Arabia. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are now inching towards signing a multi-billion-dollar deal for the long-delayed refinery project, indicating a significant step forward in their bilateral relations.

Officials assert that while Parco, with its current capacity of 100,000 barrels per day, is the largest oil refinery in Pakistan, a refinery with a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day is crucial to meet the country’s growing fuel demand. Presently, exports of crude oil from Saudi Arabia are required to fulfil Parco’s needs.

Industry experts believe that if existing refineries increase their capacity to 400,000 barrels and an additional refinery is established with the same capacity, it will sufficiently meet the country’s fuel demand until 2040.
nahtanbob said:
For the PTI trolls

Imran Khan made a big deal in power too
Every deal is scuttled and rebuilt by every successive government although in this case this refinery is a strategic requirement as well. However, with the ever dying Pakistan economy the Saudis have been reducing the amount they want to bring In regardless of any “brotherly” ties hence the imaginary Pakistan money to input which the Pakistanis hope to somehow make up later and get Aramco to start the initial investment - as if those that lead Aramco were born yesterday.

Considering the political and security situation in Gwadar and Balochistan general this refinery will face a lot of challenges,
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
According to sources, Saudi firm Aramco was initially hesitant to inject the entire equity into the multibillion-dollar refinery project, leading the Pakistani government to decide on a joint venture with key Pakistani state-owned companies. Under this plan, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pak Arab Refinery (Parco), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) will contribute 70% equity, while Aramco will inject the initial 30% equity into the project.
I swear I read an article yesterday that said it is 50% by ARAMCO.

But more important question, what are you going to do with a refinery in Gwadar? How are you gonna transport the fuels from Gwadar to the rest of the country?

Downcountry demand is already fulfilled easily, it is the North that has transportation issues.
 
SQ8 said:
Every deal is scuttled and rebuilt by every successive government although in this case this refinery is a strategic requirement as well. However, with the ever dying Pakistan economy the Saudis have been reducing the amount they want to bring In regardless of any “brotherly” ties hence the imaginary Pakistan money to input which the Pakistanis hope to somehow make up later and get Aramco to start the initial investment - as if those that lead Aramco were born yesterday.

Considering the political and security situation in Gwadar and Balochistan general this refinery will face a lot of challenges,
I can see an oil refinery to meet domestic demand. Wouldn't you put that where people live ? like in Karachi
 
In my opinion it is unecessary investment for Pakistan that still has many pressing needs like its electricity infrastructure and education system.

Margin on refinery is basically small, better importing refined oil and the money can be used for something that can bring more multiplayer effect for Pakistan economy which is still in trouble. Building refinery will also make money goes out due to Pakistan industry is not so strong so many components needs to be imported.

Not necessary under current Pakistan economic and industrial situation.

I prefer building better electricity infrastructure in Pakistan Northern Region and also improve education availability. Northern Pakistan has huge tourism potential and can bring much USD to Pakistan and electricity is really a problem there. Problem in providing USD for Pakistan import can really knock down Pakistan industrial growth.

The refinery can still be built if all of the investment come from Saudi or Pakistan investment on the project is not really significant.
 
313ghazi said:
Where will the $7 billion come from? The bhagoras bank account?
Shabaz has clearly said Pakistan now has a Sovereign wealth fund.
This sovereign wealth fund will easily finance a refinery after investing money in buying foreign assets.
Maybe this sovereign wealth fund will buy out Aramco.
Its that simple
Currently Baluchis are getting cheap petrol smuggled from Iran., so there is no local market for the refined oil and you cannot build a pipeline to Karachi cause BLA would be blowing it up.
Shabaz will hire planes and fly the refined oil to all parts of Pakistan from the new Gwadar airport.
Problem solved.
 
