100000s Indians be Deported from Arab States | Rascist Comments on Arabs, Arab Women | Job Losses

You are right. Its not gona happen over night, all of these changes start with small things like that. This is how a narrative is build my friend. Remember this is not new, IK has been talking about it for over a year now, you may think nobody notices but people do listen to him. India once known as secular and tolerant nation, is now widely seen as a anti Muslim fascist country. The west wanted to see India counter China but India has let the world down, and you cant blame any one but yourselves. The opportunity is lost. I dont think Indians would be kicked out of middle east not because they love Indians but primarily because they NEED them. Even after revoking article 370 in Kashmir world has been complicit, given the shear size of India but remember these things dont last long and India will run out of option. Its for introspection for Indian establishment. I dont see BJP coming back to power for a decade now.