100000s Indians be Deported from Arab States | Rascist Comments on Arabs, Arab Women | Job Losses

100000s Indians Deported from Arab States | Racism on Rise | Hate Arab Muslim Women | Job Losses | Islamophobia in India | Cornavirus Pandemeic | India to fly repatriation flights

The Indian Modi Media, and Online Social Media Hindus tried to "blame" Pakistanis and divert the attention of Arabs, have "backfired severely", due to the fact involving and alerting Pakistan's online army and Pakistanis actually meant to "put fuel on fire" & take revenge exposing Indians more in the racial spat between Arab-Indians. Pakistanis, Chinese, Turks, Afghans, and other nations have joined against the Hindus Indians. The Racist comments on Arabs and Muslims are being exposed and replied back.

The governments and royals of these Saudia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, & Oman states seems to have initiated a policy on it, and when they do, they actually act on it, and quietly venting their anger and disgust on Indians.

Things have taken a real serious turn of events in recent days.

Many Hindu Indians are been identified and deported by Arabs, knowing the Indians tried desperately to divert blames onto other people, ISI, Pakistan, Turks etc and fake accounts created by themselves, thanks to the Indian Parliament member from BJP, the issue of racism and Women hating comments and Indian muslims terribly situation is the Real Truth to the World which still stands

Clearly Many many Indians not only lost their jobs are being forced "deported" from Saudia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, & Oman etc

Watch the videos and look at the faces of these sad Indians: OMG :what:




Headlines like these:

https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...patriate-stranded-indians/article31313548.ece

"Nearly 26,000 Indians are to be repatriated from the states"

"Thousands Indian Migrant workers stranded in Gulf Countries waiting for flights to take them back home"

https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/s...grant-workers-left-stranded-in-gulf-countries

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1249341412447051782
 
Racist Women misogynistic comments by Indians on Arabs which have been trending No1 online everywhere are :

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1252860699224666114



EV9ZdeJWoAEt8ik


EWEBCi0XsAINMi-
 
Gandhi G in da house said:
Try as much as you want here of Defence.pk but this wet dreams you are getting these days are not going to come true.
Which world are you living in From your Prime Minister Modi to International Media, to Online Social Media all have spoken up, go ahead and watch those videos, the suffering of Indian Muslims,, Kashmirs, Arab women etc will not go unanswered since you the only said. LoL.

And why blame Pakistanis for your own follies?
 
Gandhi G in da house said:
Try as much as you want here of Defence.pk but this wet dreams you are getting these days are not going to come true.
Sooner or later India will have to lick what it spitted and bow down to Arab Muslims just like it did with Trumps America. They showed you your place and exposed your so called independent foreign policy.
 
American Pakistani said:
Sooner or later India will have to lick what it spitted and bow down to Arab Muslims just like it did with Trumps America. They showed you your place and exposed your so called independent foreign policy.
4 Arab countries issued debt bonds with multi billion dollars to stay afloat on this weak times. I cant tell you how much was bought by us. So...

Dream on!
 
People get fired for shitposting even in India. It is legit enough if companies based in the Gulf fire the offenders for breaking either company policy or the law of the land.

The figure being quoted here, though, in the hundreds of thousands looks a bit suspect. If anywhere near such a large population of Indians are out of jobs and returning home, it must be because of being laid off owing to the pandemic, and the majority of them would be cheap construction labour workers, many of them Indian muslims.
 
Gandhi G in da house said:
Try as much as you want here of Defence.pk but this wet dreams you are getting these days are not going to come true.
You are right. Its not gona happen over night, all of these changes start with small things like that. This is how a narrative is build my friend. Remember this is not new, IK has been talking about it for over a year now, you may think nobody notices but people do listen to him. India once known as secular and tolerant nation, is now widely seen as a anti Muslim fascist country. The west wanted to see India counter China but India has let the world down, and you cant blame any one but yourselves. The opportunity is lost. I dont think Indians would be kicked out of middle east not because they love Indians but primarily because they NEED them. Even after revoking article 370 in Kashmir world has been complicit, given the shear size of India but remember these things dont last long and India will run out of option. Its for introspection for Indian establishment. I dont see BJP coming back to power for a decade now.
 
Gandhi G in da house said:
Try as much as you want here of Defence.pk but this wet dreams you are getting these days are not going to come true.
Nah No need to wet your dhoti Gandhi, we have no hand in this tussle between you and Arabs, we are chillaxing with Orange juice in our hand.

Your shitty people said rude things about arab women (After all you people belong to a country which has rape culture) and now it's a blow back which are you seeing. So you dotheads are trying to use the same card which you use every freaking time which is PakistanCard. Bring something new to table
 
Gandhi G in da house said:
Try as much as you want here of Defence.pk but this wet dreams you are getting these days are not going to come true.
wait a minute

why are you bringing pakistan in all this ?

it was your sitting MPA who made a shit tweet and disrespected a whole race (their women), and then you expect not a single reaction from the UAE and arab world ?

maybe you are completely delusional , but let me remind you how arabs are .

once you aggravate them and insult their honor, they will not look the other way, and certainly not forget it . and maybe in india where you can beat, burn and rape woman as required, but in the arab world, women are considered extremely honorable.

its a sad world for you indians, your lying ,insulting, bitching is recorded on the internet forever, and is circulated over the whole world ..


and oh yes, we are very happy now when the world is seeing your true ugly hindu face, any jobs where u will be fired in UAE will be gladly taken by pakistanis :):)
 
dharmi said:
People get fired for shitposting even in India. It is legit enough if companies based in the Gulf fire the offenders for breaking either company policy or the law of the land.

The figure being quoted here, though, in the hundreds of thousands looks a bit suspect. If anywhere near such a large population of Indians are out of jobs and returning home, it must be because of being laid off owing to the pandemic, and the majority of them would be cheap construction labour workers, many of them Indian muslims.
So true.
 
Chakar The Great said:
You are right. Its not gona happen over night, all of these changes start with small things like that. This is how a narrative is build my friend. Remember this is not new, IK has been talking about it for over a year now, you may think nobody notices but people do listen to him. India once known as secular and tolerant nation, is now widely seen as a anti Muslim fascist country. The west wanted to see India counter China but India has let the world down, and you cant blame any one but yourselves. The opportunity is lost. I dont think Indians would be kicked out of middle east not because they love Indians but primarily because they NEED them. Even after revoking article 370 in Kashmir world has been complicit, given the shear size of India but remember these things dont last long and India will run out of option. Its for introspection for Indian establishment. I dont see BJP coming back to power for a decade now.
You made a valid point for all the wrong reasons. Had there been any viable opposition in India then the BJP would be in serious trouble and now would be the opportune time to galvanize against the BJP to vote and keep them out of power for a decade or two. Unfortunately there's no viable opposition party in India
 

