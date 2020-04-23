100000s Indians be Deported from Arab States | Rascist Comments on Arabs, Arab Women | Job Losses

AsianLion
100000s Indians Deported from Arab States | Racism on Rise | Hate Arab Muslim Women | Job Losses | Islamophobia in India | Cornavirus Pandemeic | India to fly repatriation flights
The Indian Modi Media, and Online Social Media Hindus tried to "blame" Pakistanis and divert the attention of Arabs, have "backfired severely", due to the fact involving and alerting Pakistan's online army and Pakistanis actually meant to "put fuel on fire" & take revenge exposing Indians more in the racial spat between Arab-Indians. Pakistanis, Chinese, Turks, Afghans, and other nations have joined against the Hindus Indians. The Racist comments on Arabs and Muslims are being exposed and replied back.
The governments and royals of these Saudia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, & Oman states seems to have initiated a policy on it, and when they do, they actually act on it, and quietly venting their anger and disgust on Indians.
Things have taken a real serious turn of events in recent days.
Many Hindu Indians are been identified and deported by Arabs, knowing the Indians tried desperately to divert blames onto other people, ISI, Pakistan, Turks etc and fake accounts created by themselves, thanks to the Indian Parliament member from BJP, the issue of racism and Women hating comments and Indian muslims terribly situation is the Real Truth to the World which still stands
Clearly Many many Indians not only lost their jobs are being forced "deported" from Saudia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, & Oman etc
Watch the videos and look at the faces of these sad Indians: OMG
Headlines like these:
https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...patriate-stranded-indians/article31313548.ece
"Nearly 26,000 Indians are to be repatriated from the states"
"Thousands Indian Migrant workers stranded in Gulf Countries waiting for flights to take them back home"
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/s...grant-workers-left-stranded-in-gulf-countries
