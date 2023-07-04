What's new

100 Km Road Laid In 100 hours: India Scripts History With Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway

NG Missile Vessels

1688501447331.png

A 100 kilometre-long road has been constructed on the Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway in a record time of 100 hours, according to the ministry of road transport and highways. The historic feat was achieved by laying bituminous concrete and is a testament to India’s advancement in road infrastructure, an official statement added.

The road was built by Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Cube Highways Trust, in collaboration with EPC contractor Larsen & Toubro Limited.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that the 118 kilometre-long Ghaziabad-Aligarh stretch of NH34 serves as an important link for trade across industrial hubs, agricultural areas, and educational institutions. It plays a crucial role in enabling the smooth movement of goods and services and boosts economic development, he added.
Lauding the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “A notable accomplishment on a very important highway route. It manifests the importance given to both speed and embracing modern methods for better infrastructure.”

Spanning across a bunch of cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Khurja, Gadkari emphasised on the government’s goal to facilitate exceptional mobility, encourage commerce and development by establishing world-class highways at the fastest speed without compromising on quality.

The minister also talked about India’s commitment to sustainability and cost-effectiveness by implementing Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) technology in the project. The minister said this innovative green technology involves utilising 90% of the milled material, which amounts to nearly 20 lakh square metres of road surface. He said that the consumption of virgin materials has decreased to a mere 10%.

"By adopting this approach, we have significantly reduced fuel consumption and the associated greenhouse gas emissions, thereby making a substantial contribution to lowering our carbon footprint,‘" Gadkari said.
PM Modi To Inaugurate Rajasthan Section Of 1256 km Amritsar Jamnagar Expressway On July 8
1688502462215.png

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Rajasthan section of 1256 km Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway on July 8 in a function at Bikaner.

Also known as the Amritsar Jamnagar Economic Corridor, the expressway has been conceptualised and developed as 4-6 lane (partially access-controlled highway) traversing through the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The expressway was developed by National Highway Authority Of India (NHAI) at a cost of Rs 80,000 crores under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I program. The project is largely funded by National Investment and Infrastructure Funds (NIIF).

While over 900 km of the expressway is a greenfield alignment, the remaining 300 km is being built by upgrading existing national highways.

Upon completion, the Amritsar Jamnagar Expressway will become India’s second longest expressway after Delhi Mumbai Expressway (1,350) Km.

The Amritsar Jamnagar Expressway begins at Tibba Village (Kapurthala District in Punjab and close to Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway ) and ends in Jamnagar. It will link the cities of Bhatinda, Chautala, Rasisar, Deogarh, Sanchore, Santalpur, and Malia along the route.

Rajasthan is likely to be a big beneficiary of this expressway. 50 percent of the expressway i.e. 637 km will pass through 6 districts of the state-Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer and Jalore.

The expressway will cover 155 Km in Punjab, 85 Km in Haryana and 380 Km in Gujarat.
1688502372499.png

The construction work of the expressway was divided into 8 sections (5 greenfield alignment and 3 brownfield upgrades) and awarded via 30 construction packages.

Multiple construction companies are involved in the construction of this expressway including CDS Infra Projects, DRA Infracon, Gawar Constructions, GR Infra Ltd, Jiang-xi, MKC Infrastructure ltd, NKC Projects pvt ltd, etc.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari recently inspected the under-construction Amritsar-Jamnagar greenfield corridor

The expressway is regarded as strategically important, as it will connect 3 big oil refineries of HMEL Bathinda, HPCL Barmer and RIL Jamnagar, India's largest refinery. The under construction refinery in Barmer, set to be completed by March 2024.

Once the highway becomes fully operational, the journey between Amritsar and Jamnagar will come down to 12 hours from 23 hours it takes currently.
Construction boom: India constructing 10,000 km greenfield expressway projects at $55 billion investment
1688502808510.png

The Indian government is constructing several greenfield expressway projects totalling 10,000 km across the country at a cost of $55 billion, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday. The road, transport and highways minister said the road network is being set up under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has generated more than Rs 70,000 crore through various models of financing and the amount will be utilsed to build highway projects, he noted.

"The government has conceptualized Bharatmala Pariyojna of 65,000 km of highway development across the country. The phase 1 road network is of 34,800 km... We are constructing 10,000 km of greenfield expressways at a cost of $55 billion," he said addressing an event on 'Management Development Program on Infrastructure Financing' organised by IIM Kozhikode.

According to the minister, India's total National Highway (NH) network has increased from 91,000 km in 2014 to nearly 1.45 lakh km at present.

Gadkari further said the government has given a massive push to the economy through the national infrastructure pipeline and PM Gati Shakti National master plan.

These programs will ensure integrated and holistic development in the country saving cost and time as these new infra projects will connect remote areas in the country.
"Asset monetization holds the key to infrastructure investment. NHAI has the share of 27 per cent under the national monetization pipeline. We are actually pursuing multiple models of monetization of national highways assets such ToT InVIT and project-based financing," the minister said.
NHAI has generated more than Rs 70,000 crore through innovative models of financing. Around Rs 26,000 crore raised via ToT (toll-operate-transfer) model, Rs 10,000 crore via NHAI InVIT (National Highways Infra Trust) and Rs 34,000 crore via securitization via SPVs.
Pretty good improvement. One thing to note, India should also focus on maintaining the infrastructure and also creating proper road side facilities.
 
This is very impressive by India's low standards.
 
Delusional Indians got brainwashed by Modi government changed formula road length.

If the road has 4 lanes in 1 KM then it would be 4 KM in length according to the new Modi formula.

Fact Check: Did UPA Build More Highway Length Than NDA?

A Congress functionary has claimed that if the new formula is applied, more length was built during the UPA than the 38 lane-km per day claimed by the Narendra Modi regime. What does the data say?
www.google.com

www.google.com www.google.com

Good for transporting trash from one place to another
 

