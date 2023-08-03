What's new

10 Most Beautiful and Awe-Inspiring Churches and Cathedrals in China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
60,947
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

10 Most Beautiful and Awe-Inspiring Churches and Cathedrals in China​

Written by Niccoy Walker
Published: August 3, 2023

China is well-known for its stunning architecture. But did you know that this country also has dramatic cathedrals? While over half of the Chinese population is Atheist or unaffiliated, you can still find many places of worship within its borders. Check out this list of the ten most beautiful and awe-inspiring churches and cathedrals in China, including where you can find them and information on their architectural styles.

1. St. Joseph’s Church – Beijing​

St. Joseph’s Church in Wangfujing, Beijing, China
St. Joseph’s Church is a historic building in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Beijing
©Simon Poon/Shutterstock.com
This conspicuous building sits in the Dongcheng District of Beijing. St. Joseph’s Church, also known as Wangfujing Church, is a historic building in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Beijing. While Jesuit missionaries finished the original church in 1655, the newer renovations date the current building around 1904. It is the second-oldest church in Beijing. St. Joseph’s features a Romanesque Revival style and a mix of European and Chinese influences.


2. Sacred Heart Cathedral – Guangzhou​

bird view of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Guangzhou
Sacred Heart Cathedral is one of the most beautiful churches and cathedrals in China
©VictorN/Shutterstock.com

Located on the north bank of the Pearl River in Guangzhou, the Sacred Heart Cathedral, or Stone House by the locals, is the seat of the Archbishop of Guangzhou. Workers completed the construction of the building in 1863, which was very challenging due to its all-granite structure. In fact, Sacred Heart Chapel is one of the few Catholic cathedrals completely built of granite. The Basilica of St. Clotilde and the Toul Cathedral were inspiration for the building’s design, which features a Gothic style.

3. Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Beijing​

Also known as Xizhimen Church, the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is a Roman Catholic church in Beijing. It is one of the four historic churches of the city and locals know it as “West Church.” The church that you see today is actually the third building constructed on the spot after being destroyed and rebuilt twice. Workers completed the current building in 1912, which features Gothic arches and Corinth pillars.
St._Michael%27s_Church_in_Beijing_02_2011-04.JPG


4. St. Joseph Cathedral – Tianjin​

St. Joseph Cathedral - Tianjin
St. Joseph Cathedral features a Neo-Byzantine style
©CC BY-SA 2.0 – License

While there are several churches in China featuring the name St. Joseph, this cathedral is in Tianjin in the central commercial district. It is also known as the Xikai Church and is part of the Roman Catholic church, the largest in the city that can accommodate 1,500 people. Workers completed the building in 1916 and features a Neo-Byzantine architectural style, complete with a giant dome, checkered tiles, columns, large paintings, and a pipe organ.


5. St. John’s Cathedral – Hong Kong​

St John's Cathedral, Hong Kong, Central
St. John’s Cathedral is in Hong Kong
©KK Ng/Shutterstock.com

This cathedral is the Anglican Diocese of Hong Kong and the seat of the Archbishop. The building is in a central location in Hong Kong and is one of five cathedrals in the city. St. John’s Cathedral was completed in 1849 and features an unadorned Gothic Revival style, adapted from 13th-century English Gothic. Alongside the cathedral is a memorial cross honoring soldiers killed in the First World War.

6. Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception – Beijing​

Front view of the entrance to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception features a Baroque architectural style
©castigatio/Shutterstock.com

Known locally as Xuanwumen Church or Nantang, this historic Roman Catholic church is in Beijing in the Xicheng District. The building dates back to 1904, but workers constructed its foundation in 1605 during the Ming dynasty. The building features a Baroque style and has been closed or shut down several times depending on the current reign. Many foreigners in China know this church due to its English-language masses.

7. Sheshan Basilica – Shanghai​

Sheshan Basilica Shanghai
Sheshan Basilica is a minor basilica of the Roman Catholic Church
©CC BY-SA 4.0 – License


It gets its name from its location on Sheshan Hill in the Songjang District of Shanghai, but its full name is the Basilica of Our Lady Mary, the Help of Christians. The church is a minor basilica of the Roman Catholic Church, and the current building was finished in the early 1920s, although Jesuit missionaries built the original structure in 1863. The existing church features a Romanesque architectural style.

8. St. Lawrence’s Church – Macau​

St. Lawrence’s Church - Macau
St. Lawrence’s Church is on the Macau Peninsula
©CC BY-SA 4.0 – License


Located in the southwest of Macau Peninsula, the St. Lawrence’s Church is also called Feng Shun Tang, or “Church of Smooth-sailing Wind.” This church is one of the oldest in the region, completed in 1560. However, it’s undergone many renovations over the decades and looks closer to the building rendition altered in 1618. St. Lawrence’s Church is an excellent example of Baroque-style architecture.

9. Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady – Macau​

Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady, Macau
Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady features a Portuguese Colonial style
©Richie Chan/Shutterstock.com

Listed as a World Heritage Site in China, the Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady is a Roman Catholic cathedral in Se Macau. It began as a small wooden chapel in 1623 but was entirely rebuilt in 1937. This building features a Portuguese Colonial style.

10. St. Michael’s Church – Beijing​

statue of the archangel Michael in front of St. Michael's Church in Beijing, China
St. Michael’s Church was once a French consulate
©Fotokon/Shutterstock.com

Small and stunning, St. Michael’s Church, also known as the Dongjiaoming Street Church, is one of the smallest Catholic churches in Beijing. The building was once a French consulate, built in 1901 during the Qing dynasty. The church features a Gothic style of architecture, complete with towers, columns, and stained-glass windows.

微信图片_20230803124854.png


a-z-animals.com

10 Most Beautiful and Awe-Inspiring Churches and Cathedrals in China

Check out this list of the ten most beautiful and awe-inspiring churches and cathedrals in China, including their architectural styles.
a-z-animals.com a-z-animals.com
 
beijingwalker said:

10 Most Beautiful and Awe-Inspiring Churches and Cathedrals in China​

Written by Niccoy Walker
Published: August 3, 2023

China is well-known for its stunning architecture. But did you know that this country also has dramatic cathedrals? While over half of the Chinese population is Atheist or unaffiliated, you can still find many places of worship within its borders. Check out this list of the ten most beautiful and awe-inspiring churches and cathedrals in China, including where you can find them and information on their architectural styles.

1. St. Joseph’s Church – Beijing​

St. Joseph’s Church in Wangfujing, Beijing, China
St. Joseph’s Church is a historic building in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Beijing
©Simon Poon/Shutterstock.com
This conspicuous building sits in the Dongcheng District of Beijing. St. Joseph’s Church, also known as Wangfujing Church, is a historic building in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Beijing. While Jesuit missionaries finished the original church in 1655, the newer renovations date the current building around 1904. It is the second-oldest church in Beijing. St. Joseph’s features a Romanesque Revival style and a mix of European and Chinese influences.


2. Sacred Heart Cathedral – Guangzhou​

bird view of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Guangzhou
Sacred Heart Cathedral is one of the most beautiful churches and cathedrals in China
©VictorN/Shutterstock.com

Located on the north bank of the Pearl River in Guangzhou, the Sacred Heart Cathedral, or Stone House by the locals, is the seat of the Archbishop of Guangzhou. Workers completed the construction of the building in 1863, which was very challenging due to its all-granite structure. In fact, Sacred Heart Chapel is one of the few Catholic cathedrals completely built of granite. The Basilica of St. Clotilde and the Toul Cathedral were inspiration for the building’s design, which features a Gothic style.

3. Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Beijing​

Also known as Xizhimen Church, the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is a Roman Catholic church in Beijing. It is one of the four historic churches of the city and locals know it as “West Church.” The church that you see today is actually the third building constructed on the spot after being destroyed and rebuilt twice. Workers completed the current building in 1912, which features Gothic arches and Corinth pillars.
St._Michael%27s_Church_in_Beijing_02_2011-04.JPG


4. St. Joseph Cathedral – Tianjin​

St. Joseph Cathedral - Tianjin
St. Joseph Cathedral features a Neo-Byzantine style
©CC BY-SA 2.0 – License

While there are several churches in China featuring the name St. Joseph, this cathedral is in Tianjin in the central commercial district. It is also known as the Xikai Church and is part of the Roman Catholic church, the largest in the city that can accommodate 1,500 people. Workers completed the building in 1916 and features a Neo-Byzantine architectural style, complete with a giant dome, checkered tiles, columns, large paintings, and a pipe organ.


5. St. John’s Cathedral – Hong Kong​

St John's Cathedral, Hong Kong, Central's Cathedral, Hong Kong, Central
St. John’s Cathedral is in Hong Kong
©KK Ng/Shutterstock.com

This cathedral is the Anglican Diocese of Hong Kong and the seat of the Archbishop. The building is in a central location in Hong Kong and is one of five cathedrals in the city. St. John’s Cathedral was completed in 1849 and features an unadorned Gothic Revival style, adapted from 13th-century English Gothic. Alongside the cathedral is a memorial cross honoring soldiers killed in the First World War.

6. Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception – Beijing​

Front view of the entrance to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception features a Baroque architectural style
©castigatio/Shutterstock.com

Known locally as Xuanwumen Church or Nantang, this historic Roman Catholic church is in Beijing in the Xicheng District. The building dates back to 1904, but workers constructed its foundation in 1605 during the Ming dynasty. The building features a Baroque style and has been closed or shut down several times depending on the current reign. Many foreigners in China know this church due to its English-language masses.

7. Sheshan Basilica – Shanghai​

Sheshan Basilica Shanghai
Sheshan Basilica is a minor basilica of the Roman Catholic Church
©CC BY-SA 4.0 – License


It gets its name from its location on Sheshan Hill in the Songjang District of Shanghai, but its full name is the Basilica of Our Lady Mary, the Help of Christians. The church is a minor basilica of the Roman Catholic Church, and the current building was finished in the early 1920s, although Jesuit missionaries built the original structure in 1863. The existing church features a Romanesque architectural style.

8. St. Lawrence’s Church – Macau​

St. Lawrence’s Church - Macau
St. Lawrence’s Church is on the Macau Peninsula
©CC BY-SA 4.0 – License


Located in the southwest of Macau Peninsula, the St. Lawrence’s Church is also called Feng Shun Tang, or “Church of Smooth-sailing Wind.” This church is one of the oldest in the region, completed in 1560. However, it’s undergone many renovations over the decades and looks closer to the building rendition altered in 1618. St. Lawrence’s Church is an excellent example of Baroque-style architecture.

9. Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady – Macau​

Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady, Macau
Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady features a Portuguese Colonial style
©Richie Chan/Shutterstock.com

Listed as a World Heritage Site in China, the Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady is a Roman Catholic cathedral in Se Macau. It began as a small wooden chapel in 1623 but was entirely rebuilt in 1937. This building features a Portuguese Colonial style.

10. St. Michael’s Church – Beijing​

statue of the archangel Michael in front of St. Michael's Church in Beijing, China's Church in Beijing, China
St. Michael’s Church was once a French consulate
©Fotokon/Shutterstock.com

Small and stunning, St. Michael’s Church, also known as the Dongjiaoming Street Church, is one of the smallest Catholic churches in Beijing. The building was once a French consulate, built in 1901 during the Qing dynasty. The church features a Gothic style of architecture, complete with towers, columns, and stained-glass windows.

View attachment 943448

a-z-animals.com

10 Most Beautiful and Awe-Inspiring Churches and Cathedrals in China

Check out this list of the ten most beautiful and awe-inspiring churches and cathedrals in China, including their architectural styles.
a-z-animals.com a-z-animals.com
Click to expand...

dirty commie mao destroyed lot of ancient architecture no?
 
CIA Mole said:
u would have more if it wasnt for dirty commies no?
Click to expand...
Are you implying that India has far less civilized architecture than China and that Indian and Chinese civilizations are not on the same level?
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Christmas celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
927
ghazi52
ghazi52
Dalit
Holy Land Christians say attacks rising in far-right Israel
2
Replies
19
Views
798
BHAN85
BHAN85
A
France and EU highlighted lack of Democracy and Human Rights in India
Replies
9
Views
122
pallab hazarika
P
Faqirze
At least 50 killed in massacre at Catholic church in southwest Nigeria
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
4K
BHAN85
BHAN85
Pakistan Space Agency
New church in Taxila, where the Apostle Thomas preached
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
nope
nope

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom