10 Most Beautiful and Awe-Inspiring Churches and Cathedrals in China​

10 Most Beautiful and Awe-Inspiring Churches and Cathedrals in ChinaWritten by Niccoy Walker
Published: August 3, 2023
China is well-known for its stunning architecture. But did you know that this country also has dramatic cathedrals? While over half of the Chinese population is Atheist or unaffiliated, you can still find many places of worship within its borders. Check out this list of the ten most beautiful and awe-inspiring churches and cathedrals in China, including where you can find them and information on their architectural styles.
1. St. Joseph’s Church – Beijing
©Simon Poon/Shutterstock.com
This conspicuous building sits in the Dongcheng District of Beijing. St. Joseph’s Church, also known as Wangfujing Church, is a historic building in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Beijing. While Jesuit missionaries finished the original church in 1655, the newer renovations date the current building around 1904. It is the second-oldest church in Beijing. St. Joseph’s features a Romanesque Revival style and a mix of European and Chinese influences.
2. Sacred Heart Cathedral – Guangzhou
©VictorN/Shutterstock.com
Located on the north bank of the Pearl River in Guangzhou, the Sacred Heart Cathedral, or Stone House by the locals, is the seat of the Archbishop of Guangzhou. Workers completed the construction of the building in 1863, which was very challenging due to its all-granite structure. In fact, Sacred Heart Chapel is one of the few Catholic cathedrals completely built of granite. The Basilica of St. Clotilde and the Toul Cathedral were inspiration for the building’s design, which features a Gothic style.
3. Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel – BeijingAlso known as Xizhimen Church, the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is a Roman Catholic church in Beijing. It is one of the four historic churches of the city and locals know it as “West Church.” The church that you see today is actually the third building constructed on the spot after being destroyed and rebuilt twice. Workers completed the current building in 1912, which features Gothic arches and Corinth pillars.
4. St. Joseph Cathedral – Tianjin
©CC BY-SA 2.0 – License
While there are several churches in China featuring the name St. Joseph, this cathedral is in Tianjin in the central commercial district. It is also known as the Xikai Church and is part of the Roman Catholic church, the largest in the city that can accommodate 1,500 people. Workers completed the building in 1916 and features a Neo-Byzantine architectural style, complete with a giant dome, checkered tiles, columns, large paintings, and a pipe organ.
5. St. John’s Cathedral – Hong Kong
©KK Ng/Shutterstock.com
This cathedral is the Anglican Diocese of Hong Kong and the seat of the Archbishop. The building is in a central location in Hong Kong and is one of five cathedrals in the city. St. John’s Cathedral was completed in 1849 and features an unadorned Gothic Revival style, adapted from 13th-century English Gothic. Alongside the cathedral is a memorial cross honoring soldiers killed in the First World War.
6. Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception – Beijing
©castigatio/Shutterstock.com
Known locally as Xuanwumen Church or Nantang, this historic Roman Catholic church is in Beijing in the Xicheng District. The building dates back to 1904, but workers constructed its foundation in 1605 during the Ming dynasty. The building features a Baroque style and has been closed or shut down several times depending on the current reign. Many foreigners in China know this church due to its English-language masses.
7. Sheshan Basilica – Shanghai
©CC BY-SA 4.0 – License
It gets its name from its location on Sheshan Hill in the Songjang District of Shanghai, but its full name is the Basilica of Our Lady Mary, the Help of Christians. The church is a minor basilica of the Roman Catholic Church, and the current building was finished in the early 1920s, although Jesuit missionaries built the original structure in 1863. The existing church features a Romanesque architectural style.
8. St. Lawrence’s Church – Macau
©CC BY-SA 4.0 – License
Located in the southwest of Macau Peninsula, the St. Lawrence’s Church is also called Feng Shun Tang, or “Church of Smooth-sailing Wind.” This church is one of the oldest in the region, completed in 1560. However, it’s undergone many renovations over the decades and looks closer to the building rendition altered in 1618. St. Lawrence’s Church is an excellent example of Baroque-style architecture.
9. Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady – Macau
©Richie Chan/Shutterstock.com
Listed as a World Heritage Site in China, the Cathedral of the Nativity of Our Lady is a Roman Catholic cathedral in Se Macau. It began as a small wooden chapel in 1623 but was entirely rebuilt in 1937. This building features a Portuguese Colonial style.
10. St. Michael’s Church – Beijing
©Fotokon/Shutterstock.com
Small and stunning, St. Michael’s Church, also known as the Dongjiaoming Street Church, is one of the smallest Catholic churches in Beijing. The building was once a French consulate, built in 1901 during the Qing dynasty. The church features a Gothic style of architecture, complete with towers, columns, and stained-glass windows.
