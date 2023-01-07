VkdIndian
International Crisis Group is an independent group with illustrious members who have vast expertise in the matters of conflict analysis across the world. They have published the report for 2023. An interesting read.
The report starts by listing the 10 likely conflicts-
So, will 2023 see major powers go to war or break a nearly 80-year nuclear taboo? Will political crises, economic hardship, and climate breakdown cause social meltdown in not just individual countries but a swath of the world? Worst-case answers to this year’s big questions seem far-fetched. But after the past few years, it would be complacent to dismiss the unthinkable.
2. Armenia and Azerbaijan
3. Iran
4. Yemen
5. Ethiopia
6. Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes
7. The Sahel
8. Haiti
9. Pakistan
10. Taiwan
Shekhar Gupta did an analysis of this report. He explains and highlights important parts of this report.
10 Conflicts to Watch in 2023
Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shock waves round the world. As our look ahead to 2023 shows, several other crises loom as well.
www.crisisgroup.org
