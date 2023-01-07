What's new

10 Conflicts to Watch in 2023

VkdIndian

VkdIndian

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2021
Messages
2,979
Reaction score
-6
Country
India
Location
India
International Crisis Group is an independent group with illustrious members who have vast expertise in the matters of conflict analysis across the world. They have published the report for 2023. An interesting read.

www.crisisgroup.org

10 Conflicts to Watch in 2023

Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shock waves round the world. As our look ahead to 2023 shows, several other crises loom as well.
www.crisisgroup.org www.crisisgroup.org

The report starts by listing the 10 likely conflicts-

So, will 2023 see major powers go to war or break a nearly 80-year nuclear taboo? Will political crises, economic hardship, and climate breakdown cause social meltdown in not just individual countries but a swath of the world? Worst-case answers to this year’s big questions seem far-fetched. But after the past few years, it would be complacent to dismiss the unthinkable.

10 Conflicts to Watch in 2023​

1. Ukraine
2. Armenia and Azerbaijan
3. Iran
4. Yemen
5. Ethiopia
6. Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes
7. The Sahel
8. Haiti
9. Pakistan
10. Taiwan

Shekhar Gupta did an analysis of this report. He explains and highlights important parts of this report.

 
IMG_20231017_222243.jpg
stupid Hamas
 

Similar threads

D
Turkey’s tourism revenue rises 33% to $8.7bn in Q1 2023
Replies
0
Views
254
dani191
D
beijingwalker
China – the world’s biggest auto exporter in 2023?
Replies
8
Views
464
jhungary
jhungary
beijingwalker
China Surges Past Japan As World’s Top Car Exporter In Q1 2023
Replies
2
Views
251
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's Xi likely to join Putin in skipping G20 summit in New Delhi next month: report
Replies
3
Views
294
migflug
migflug
beijingwalker
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Exceeded 800,000 In February 2023
Replies
0
Views
320
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom