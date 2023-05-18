What's new

$10 Billion Property Bond Defaults Are Just Around the Corner

$10 Billion Property Bond Defaults Are Just Around the Corner

Chinese local governments are tightening their oversight of developers’ pre-sales process.
You would think the worst credit events in China’s modern corporate history are behind us. In late 2022, the government vowed to stabilize the housing market, and reopened the economy after three years of harsh pandemic restrictions.

Despite these tailwinds, defaults are back. On May 14, Guangzhou-based KWG Group Holdings Ltd., one of the few developers that obtained a state guarantee for its latest yuan note issue, said it had failed to make a $119 million redemption payment, thus triggering a cross-default of all its $4 billion dollar bonds. Meanwhile, notes issued by Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. have plunged in recent days, as traders see little chance of the Shanghai-based builder repaying a $15.9 million coupon due later this month.

The high-yield property dollar bond market will witness another $10.1 billion of defaults this year, after a record $63.7 billion in 2022, according to estimates from HSBC Holdings Plc. The bank also sees credit risks lingering for China SCE Group Holdings Ltd. and Central China Real Estate Ltd.

Mission Accomplished?​

High-yield developer dollar bonds are expected to incur a 22% default rate this year
So why are developers reneging on their debt obligations again?

Late last year, amid homeowner protests against stalled construction projects and threats of mortgage boycotts, Beijing raced to ensure that builders could deliver pre-sold flats to disgruntled buyers. All bureaucratic resources were deployed: State-owned banks quickened developer loan approvals and municipalities launched rescue funds.

China may well consider its mission accomplished. Real estate projects are being completed again, and home prices have risen for three consecutive months.

But local governments have also learned a lesson. They now have political incentives to tighten the scrutiny on the pre-sales process. To them, consumer protection — and therefore social stability — is a lot more important than whether developers can repay their dollar bonds or not.

Funding Stress​

New worries are emerging that local governments are tightening scrutiny over pre-sales cash escrow accounts again.

KWG certainly blames its non-payment on that. Due to “the requirement of local government policies,” most of its money is “under strict pre-sale cash escrow at designated bank accounts in order to ensure completion of the properties under development.” Therefore, despite its best efforts, the developer’s funds for offshore debt payments are facing “continuous pressure,” the company said in a recent filing.


Pre-sales, where apartments are bought before they are built, is the predominant business model in China’s real estate market. Once a contract is signed, a homebuyer’s down payment and mortgage proceeds from the bank are wired into an escrow account. In theory, a developer can access that money only as construction progresses. But some builders had siphoned the deposits away for other purposes, resulting in stalled projects and angry consumers. As such, municipalities now want more say in how these funds are being used.

Cutting off developers’ access to escrow accounts inevitably sends many into distress. Last year, consumer deposits and advanced payments accounted for about one-third of builders’ funding, while bank loans took up only around 12%. Tightening at the local government level would deal a fatal blow to already vulnerable builders.

So brace yourself: Developers’ woes are not over. With the economic outlook so uncertain, whether privately owned builders can survive rests ultimately on the strength of government support. Right now, their interests are not aligned with the state’s.
 
4 banks just collapsed in US...... And you are worried about this? If it is not ecobomically viable let it collapse, that's the right thing to do, not bail them out like US.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
China may well consider its mission accomplished. Real estate projects are being completed again, and home prices have risen for three consecutive months.

But local governments have also learned a lesson. They now have political incentives to tighten the scrutiny on the pre-sales process. To them, consumer protection — and therefore social stability — is a lot more important than whether developers can repay their dollar bonds or not.
That's what should matter, not some too big to fail company goes belly up and investors lose their shirt.
 
Han Patriot said:
4 banks just collapsed in US...... And you are worried about this?
Exactly!

Because the Chinese who posted about those bank failures keep forgetting about China's own problems.

Why are they worried about the US's problems but can't remember to post about their own??

Can you do us all a favor and remind them instead of me. You seem to be on top of things like this very quickly.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Exactly!

Because the Chinese who posted about those bank failures keep forgetting about China's own problems.

Why are they worried about the US's problems but can't remember to post about their own??

Can you do us all a favor and remind them instead of me. You seem to be on top of things like this very quickly.
Which bank failed in China btw? So you are equating stronk US with China now? I thought US had the bestest stronkest financial system in earth? Hhaahhaha
 
Han Patriot said:
Which bank failed in China btw? So you are equating stronk US with China now? I thought US had the bestest stronkest financial system in earth? Hhaahhaha
Which construction companies in the US failed with dozens of buildings needing to be torn down?

I thought US had the bestest stronkest financial system in earth

I thought the Chinese here were claiming their modernized stronk country was not a failed state anymore and their people are now happy.

Meanwhile Chinese by the thousands each month are stuffing themselves in car trunks or swimming for the US shores in desperation to leave their sh*thole country.
Just the other day a smuggler dumped 10+ Chinese nationals into the ocean, pointed to the US shore, and told them to “swim for it”. Looks like even a boat to Taiwan wasn’t good enough.
:rofl:

This makes your country a joke. Thousands of Chinese people a month paying thousands of dollars each to be led by drug smugglers through hundreds of miles of Central American rainforests to get to the US border so they can climb over our fence?

Arrests of Chinese immigrants illegally crossing US-Mexico border jumps 1,230% in January

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/immigration/arrests-of-chinese-citizens-illegally-crossing-us-mexico-border-jumps-1-230-in-january Border Patrol agents stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border saw an astounding increase in Chinese citizens arrested attempting to enter the country illegally...
You don’t see thousands of Americans trekking through the jungles of Vietnam to get into China! :rofl: The day you do see this I will be man enough to admit the US had turned into a failed state…unlike you who can’t see China’s embarrassing state.

These people sneaking into the US without legal papers will be taking underground jobs like working in some remote field picking vegetables for pennies, some basement Chinese laundry, or working in illegal massage parlors giving “happy endings”. Apparently to them that horrible life in the far off US is a far far far better alternative than what they would have in China.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Which construction companies in the US failed with dozens of buildings needing to be torn down?

I thought US had the bestest stronkest financial system in earth

I thought the Chinese here were claiming their modernized stronk country was not a failed state anymore and their people are now happy.

Meanwhile Chinese by the thousands each month are stuffing themselves in car trunks or swimming for the US shores in desperation to leave their sh*thole country.
Just the other day a smuggler dumped 10+ Chinese nationals into the ocean, pointed to the US shore, and told them to “swim for it”. Looks like even a boat to Taiwan wasn’t good enough.
:rofl:

This makes your country a joke. Thousands of Chinese people a month paying thousands of dollars each to be led by drug smugglers through hundreds of miles of Central American rainforests to get to the US border so they can climb over our fence?

Arrests of Chinese immigrants illegally crossing US-Mexico border jumps 1,230% in January

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/immigration/arrests-of-chinese-citizens-illegally-crossing-us-mexico-border-jumps-1-230-in-january Border Patrol agents stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border saw an astounding increase in Chinese citizens arrested attempting to enter the country illegally...
You don’t see thousands of Americans trekking through the jungles of Vietnam to get into China! :rofl: The day you do see this I will be man enough to admit the US had turned into a failed state…unlike you who can’t see China’s embarrassing state.

These people sneaking into the US without legal papers will be taking underground jobs like working in some remote field picking vegetables for pennies, some basement Chinese laundry, or working in illegal massage parlors giving “happy endings”. Apparently to them that horrible life in the far off US is a far far far better alternative than what they would have in China.
We have got 1.4bil ppl mate, lower level people would definitely loveeeee to migrate to US and fight for your resources, we welcome that. However top scientist and professionals are coming back to China. You see the exchange here? We give you scums and get back scientists and researchers.

Btw, what has this got to do with your bank failures, my question is if the Chinese economy is so dire why is it that US banks were the ones failing. Stop diverting mate. A simple legitimate question.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Exactly!

Because the Chinese who posted about those bank failures keep forgetting about China's own problems.

Why are they worried about the US's problems but can't remember to post about their own??

Can you do us all a favor and remind them instead of me. You seem to be on top of things like this very quickly.
because, I think, U.S. is using Chinese money of 3 Trillion and growing
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
LOL! Did one of your relatives help write signs like this when your entire country was full of poor "scum"?

3436716.jpg
When you post such things, it makes you a troll not someone intelligent. You should explain to me and refute my statement. I could post a no blacks allowed picture too, so? Does it answer anything?

xyxmt said:
because, I think, U.S. is using Chinese money of 3 Trillion and growing
Exactly, Sleepy Joe is begging to talk to Xi for extra bond purchases. China reduced bond holdings by 20%.
 
Han Patriot said:
When you post such things, it makes you a troll not someone intelligent.
No, I'm referring to this mentality of people in China of calling those who were not lucky enough to have been brought up in China's modern cities..as "scum"

Exactly what these two guys are saying about "educated" Chinese who like to trash others in their country.
scum.png

 
Hamartia Antidote said:
No, I'm referring to this mentality of people in China of calling those who were not lucky enough to have been brought up in China's modern cities..as "scum"

Exactly what these two guys are saying about "educated" Chinese who like to trash others in their country.
Now you are further derailing this. Maybe that's how you have a debate, you post some random video and then close the case. My question remains unanswered, what's with 4 bank failures? Lololol
 

