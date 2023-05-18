$10 Billion Property Bond Defaults Are Just Around the Corner

Han Patriot said: Which bank failed in China btw? So you are equating stronk US with China now? I thought US had the bestest stronkest financial system in earth? Hhaahhaha Click to expand...

🤣 10 Chinese migrants detained after 🚣‍♂️ landing on Sunny Isles Beach (in Florida) :china: :haha: https://www.local10.com/news/local/2023/05/15/authorities-respond-to-suspected-migrant-landing-on-sunny-isles-beach/ SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Authorities responded to a migrant landing on Sunny Isles Beach Monday morning in what federal officials characterized as a “suspected...

Arrests of Chinese immigrants illegally crossing US-Mexico border jumps 1,230% in January https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/immigration/arrests-of-chinese-citizens-illegally-crossing-us-mexico-border-jumps-1-230-in-january Border Patrol agents stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border saw an astounding increase in Chinese citizens arrested attempting to enter the country illegally...

Which construction companies in the US failed with dozens of buildings needing to be torn down?I thought the Chinese here were claiming their modernized stronk country was not a failed state anymore and their people are now happy.Meanwhile Chinese by theeach month are stuffing themselves in car trunks or swimming for the US shores in desperation to leave their sh*thole country.Just the other day a smuggler dumped 10+ Chinese nationals into the ocean, pointed to the US shore, and told them to “swim for it”. Looks like even a boat to Taiwan wasn’t good enough.This makes your country a joke. Thousands of Chinese people a month paying thousands of dollars each to be led by drug smugglers through hundreds of miles of Central American rainforests to get to the US border so they can climb over our fence?You don’t see thousands of Americans trekking through the jungles of Vietnam to get into China!The day you do see this I will be man enough to admit the US had turned into a failed state…unlike you who can’t see China’s embarrassing state.These people sneaking into the US without legal papers will be takinglike working in some remote field picking vegetables for pennies, some basement Chinese laundry, or working in illegal massage parlors giving “happy endings”. Apparently to them that horrible life in the far off US is a far far far better alternative than what they would have in China.