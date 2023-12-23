beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 66,413
- -55
- Country
- Location
$10 Billion Hangzhou high speed railway station resembles a Spaceship Station
Hangzhou West Station, a newly constructed and futuristic railway station that cost 7 billion RMB. The total floor area of Hangzhou West Station is 513,420 square meters. The entire design exudes a sense of futurism, and the design team used computer simulations to allocate lighting resources, allowing natural light to gently illuminate the entire "cloud hall." This not only achieves energy efficiency but also meets the lighting needs of the waiting area. Today, I'll guide you through this amazing railway station
Last edited: