What's new

$10 Billion Hangzhou high speed railway station resembles a Spaceship Station

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
66,413
-55
99,873
Country
China
Location
China

$10 Billion Hangzhou high speed railway station resembles a Spaceship Station​


Hangzhou West Station, a newly constructed and futuristic railway station that cost 7 billion RMB. The total floor area of Hangzhou West Station is 513,420 square meters. The entire design exudes a sense of futurism, and the design team used computer simulations to allocate lighting resources, allowing natural light to gently illuminate the entire "cloud hall." This not only achieves energy efficiency but also meets the lighting needs of the waiting area. Today, I'll guide you through this amazing railway station
 
Last edited:
微信图片_20231223213043.png
微信图片_20231223213119.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Hangzhou, the city and farmlands only kept apart by a high speed railway line. China Speed development !
Replies
3
Views
219
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
China speed: Three major high speed railway projects have been completed this month
Replies
1
Views
149
Silicon0000
Silicon0000
beijingwalker
New High-speed railway connects China's Jinan, Zhengzhou launched today
Replies
2
Views
164
Menthol
Menthol
R
  • Article
Inside of HCM Metro - largest underground station in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
198
REhorror
R
E
The world's longest hyperloop under construction has been completed, reaching a speed of 1,000 kilometers per hour.
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
buntalanlucu
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom